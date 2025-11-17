Tragedy Strikes: Umrah Pilgrims from Telangana Perish in Saudi Bus Accident

A tragic bus accident in Saudi Arabia has claimed the lives of several Umrah pilgrims from the Indian state of Telangana, prompting an outpouring of grief from Andhra Pradesh's political leaders.

Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu conveyed his deep sadness over the incident in a message on X, offering condolences to the bereaved families and wishing peace for the departed souls. Similarly, YSRCP leader Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy expressed shock and prayed for a swift recovery for the injured.

Furthermore, Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee President Y S Sharmila extended her sympathies and called on the Union Government to provide necessary assistance to the families, ensuring the respectful return of the victims' remains.