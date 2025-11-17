Tragedy Strikes: Umrah Pilgrims from Telangana Perish in Saudi Bus Accident
A bus accident in Saudi Arabia claimed the lives of many Umrah pilgrims from Telangana. Leaders from Andhra Pradesh, including Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu and YSRCP supremo Jagan Mohan Reddy, expressed condolences and prayed for the injured. APCC President Y S Sharmila urged government assistance for the affected families.
- Country:
- India
A tragic bus accident in Saudi Arabia has claimed the lives of several Umrah pilgrims from the Indian state of Telangana, prompting an outpouring of grief from Andhra Pradesh's political leaders.
Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu conveyed his deep sadness over the incident in a message on X, offering condolences to the bereaved families and wishing peace for the departed souls. Similarly, YSRCP leader Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy expressed shock and prayed for a swift recovery for the injured.
Furthermore, Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee President Y S Sharmila extended her sympathies and called on the Union Government to provide necessary assistance to the families, ensuring the respectful return of the victims' remains.
ALSO READ
Tragedy Strikes: Bus Accident Claims Pilgrims' Lives in Saudi Arabia
Tragic Bus Accident in Saudi Arabia Claims Lives of Hyderabad Residents
Tragedy Strikes: Bus Accident Claims Indian Lives in Medinah
Tragedy Strikes: Indian Pilgrims Lost in Saudi Arabia Bus Crash
Tragic Bus Accident Claims Lives of Indian Pilgrims in Saudi Arabia