Mohan Bhagwat’s Influential Tour: Assam and Beyond

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat embarks on a three-day visit to Assam, engaging with RSS members, citizens, and youth in various discussions. Bhagwat will address significant gatherings during his stay, focusing on cultural and social issues. He will proceed to Manipur after his Assam visit.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 17-11-2025 16:33 IST | Created: 17-11-2025 16:33 IST
Mohan Bhagwat
  • Country:
  • India

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat arrived in Assam on Monday for a three-day visit, as confirmed by the organization's north-east media spokesperson.

Upon landing at Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport, Bhagwat headed straight to the RSS state headquarters in Guwahati for key meetings with local members.

On Tuesday, he is slated to address a notable citizens' meeting featuring contributions from leading writers, editors, and industrialists. Wednesday will see Bhagwat speaking at a youth event, attracting attendees from various sectors of society. His onward journey will take him to Manipur on November 20.

(With inputs from agencies.)

