Left Menu

Marcos Jr. Revamps Cabinet Amid Corruption Probe

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has appointed Frederick Go as the new finance secretary in a significant cabinet reshuffle, replacing Ralph Recto who becomes executive secretary. The changes occur against the backdrop of a corruption probe affecting infrastructure projects, demonstrating Marcos's commitment to institutional strengthening and government coordination.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Manila | Updated: 17-11-2025 16:35 IST | Created: 17-11-2025 16:35 IST
Marcos Jr. Revamps Cabinet Amid Corruption Probe
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Philippines

In a major cabinet shakeup, Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has appointed Frederick Go as the new finance secretary, replacing Ralph Recto, who transitions to the role of executive secretary. The restructuring follows public wrath over alleged corruption in infrastructure projects and is intended to bolster government coordination.

Recto, who served nearly two years as finance secretary, gains a crucial role as Marcos's top aide after a substantial legislative career. Meanwhile, Go is recognized for his contributions as a presidential adviser, particularly in leading trade negotiations with the U.S.

This cabinet revamp follows earlier resignations, including Executive Secretary Lucas Bersamin and Budget Secretary Amenah Pangandaman. Despite the corruption inquiry, neither Pangandaman nor Bersamin have been implicated by the anti-graft body.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Singapore-Tamil Nadu Health Initiative Boosts Maternal and Child Care

Singapore-Tamil Nadu Health Initiative Boosts Maternal and Child Care

 India
2
Father-Son Duo Convicted for PAN Card Forgery

Father-Son Duo Convicted for PAN Card Forgery

 India
3
Gurpreet Singh Secures Silver at Shooting World Championship Amid Dramatic Finish

Gurpreet Singh Secures Silver at Shooting World Championship Amid Dramatic F...

 India
4
India-US Trade Deal Nears Key Resolution on Tariffs

India-US Trade Deal Nears Key Resolution on Tariffs

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Poland’s Stabilizing Expenditure Rule Builds Fiscal Buffers and Controls Debt

How Climate Warming Shapes Future GDP: IMF’s Framework for Long-Term Projections

How Generative AI Is Reshaping Systematic Reviews: Strengths, Weaknesses and Reality

Why Ugandan Households Feel Interest Rate Shocks Strongly: Insights from IMF Data

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025