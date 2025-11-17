Marcos Jr. Revamps Cabinet Amid Corruption Probe

In a major cabinet shakeup, Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has appointed Frederick Go as the new finance secretary, replacing Ralph Recto, who transitions to the role of executive secretary. The restructuring follows public wrath over alleged corruption in infrastructure projects and is intended to bolster government coordination.

Recto, who served nearly two years as finance secretary, gains a crucial role as Marcos's top aide after a substantial legislative career. Meanwhile, Go is recognized for his contributions as a presidential adviser, particularly in leading trade negotiations with the U.S.

This cabinet revamp follows earlier resignations, including Executive Secretary Lucas Bersamin and Budget Secretary Amenah Pangandaman. Despite the corruption inquiry, neither Pangandaman nor Bersamin have been implicated by the anti-graft body.

(With inputs from agencies.)