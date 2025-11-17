Assam Gears Up for Special Electoral Rolls Revision
Assam's Chief Minister welcomed the Election Commission's decision for a Special Revision of electoral rolls, slated for January 1, 2026. This initiative aims to ensure accurate and updated voter lists in the state. The revision is expected to be transparent and timely, in coordination with the Supreme Court's citizenship verification exercise.
In a significant move, Assam's Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has embraced the Election Commission's initiative to undergo a Special Revision (SR) of electoral rolls, setting January 1, 2026, as the qualifying date.
This effort aligns with the state's intent to maintain clean and accurate voter lists, as highlighted by the Chief Minister's assurance of the state's full support in completing this process efficiently and transparently.
The Special Revision comes amid a Supreme Court-supervised citizenship verification exercise nearing its conclusion, playing a crucial role as Assam prepares for its assembly elections next year.
