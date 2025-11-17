France-Ukraine Partnership: Aiming for Reform and Growth
French President Emmanuel Macron expressed faith in Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy's ability to enhance Ukraine's anti-corruption measures, crucial for EU accession. During a Paris meeting, Macron supported Ukrainian reforms and announced major deals including Rafale fighter jets and Alstom locomotives for Ukraine.
- Country:
- France
French President Emmanuel Macron expressed optimism about Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy's commitment to strengthening Ukraine's anti-corruption framework, a vital step towards the country's European Union membership. Macron's remarks came on Monday during a joint press conference with Zelenskiy, who was visiting Paris.
Zelenskiy recently called for the removal of two cabinet ministers amidst investigations into a suspected $100 million corruption scandal that stirred significant public displeasure. Macron reaffirmed France's support by announcing a deal for 100 Rafale fighter jets with Dassault Aviation.
Additionally, Macron revealed a substantial contract by French company Alstom to provide Ukrainian railways with locomotives, worth approximately €475 million. This fostered further economic collaboration between the two nations.
(With inputs from agencies.)