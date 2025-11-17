Left Menu

France-Ukraine Partnership: Aiming for Reform and Growth

French President Emmanuel Macron expressed faith in Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy's ability to enhance Ukraine's anti-corruption measures, crucial for EU accession. During a Paris meeting, Macron supported Ukrainian reforms and announced major deals including Rafale fighter jets and Alstom locomotives for Ukraine.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Paris | Updated: 17-11-2025 18:11 IST | Created: 17-11-2025 18:11 IST
France-Ukraine Partnership: Aiming for Reform and Growth
Emmanuel Macron
  • Country:
  • France

French President Emmanuel Macron expressed optimism about Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy's commitment to strengthening Ukraine's anti-corruption framework, a vital step towards the country's European Union membership. Macron's remarks came on Monday during a joint press conference with Zelenskiy, who was visiting Paris.

Zelenskiy recently called for the removal of two cabinet ministers amidst investigations into a suspected $100 million corruption scandal that stirred significant public displeasure. Macron reaffirmed France's support by announcing a deal for 100 Rafale fighter jets with Dassault Aviation.

Additionally, Macron revealed a substantial contract by French company Alstom to provide Ukrainian railways with locomotives, worth approximately €475 million. This fostered further economic collaboration between the two nations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Empowering Maharashtra's Villages: A Digital Dialogue with CM Fadnavis

Empowering Maharashtra's Villages: A Digital Dialogue with CM Fadnavis

 India
2
Showdown in Miami: Paul vs. Joshua

Showdown in Miami: Paul vs. Joshua

 Global
3
Statue Unveiling Sparks Controversy in Maharashtra

Statue Unveiling Sparks Controversy in Maharashtra

 India
4
Pritesh Vinay Resigns: A New Chapter Beyond JSW Energy

Pritesh Vinay Resigns: A New Chapter Beyond JSW Energy

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Poland’s Stabilizing Expenditure Rule Builds Fiscal Buffers and Controls Debt

How Climate Warming Shapes Future GDP: IMF’s Framework for Long-Term Projections

How Generative AI Is Reshaping Systematic Reviews: Strengths, Weaknesses and Reality

Why Ugandan Households Feel Interest Rate Shocks Strongly: Insights from IMF Data

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025