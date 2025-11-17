France-Ukraine Partnership: Aiming for Reform and Growth

French President Emmanuel Macron expressed optimism about Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy's commitment to strengthening Ukraine's anti-corruption framework, a vital step towards the country's European Union membership. Macron's remarks came on Monday during a joint press conference with Zelenskiy, who was visiting Paris.

Zelenskiy recently called for the removal of two cabinet ministers amidst investigations into a suspected $100 million corruption scandal that stirred significant public displeasure. Macron reaffirmed France's support by announcing a deal for 100 Rafale fighter jets with Dassault Aviation.

Additionally, Macron revealed a substantial contract by French company Alstom to provide Ukrainian railways with locomotives, worth approximately €475 million. This fostered further economic collaboration between the two nations.

