Tanzania's Cabinet Reshuffle: New Finance Minister Amid Political Turmoil

President Samia Suluhu Hassan has appointed Khamis Mussa Omar as Tanzania's new finance minister following a contentious election. Despite retaining key cabinet ministers, the election results have sparked widespread unrest. Hassan has vowed to investigate the violence, which marked Tanzania's most significant political crisis in recent years.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-11-2025 19:06 IST | Created: 17-11-2025 19:06 IST
Tanzania's President Samia Suluhu Hassan has announced a major cabinet reshuffle, appointing Khamis Mussa Omar as the new finance minister. This decision comes following last month's contentious election, which has plunged the nation into political turmoil.

In a televised address, President Hassan confirmed the retention of Anthony Mavunde as Mining Minister and Mahmoud Thabit Kombo as Foreign Affairs Minister. The preceding finance minister, Mwigulu Nchemba, has been reassigned as the Prime Minister, indicating a strategic realignment within the government.

The October election results proclaimed Hassan as a landslide victor, but were overshadowed by violent clashes initiated by the exclusion of her main opponents. Rights groups and opposition claim hundreds were killed, a figure the authorities contest. Pledging to investigate, President Hassan acknowledged the crisis by offering condolences to affected families, marking a pivotal move in addressing the unrest.

