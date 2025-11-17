Tanzania's Cabinet Reshuffle: New Finance Minister Amid Political Turmoil

Tanzania's President Samia Suluhu Hassan has announced a major cabinet reshuffle, appointing Khamis Mussa Omar as the new finance minister. This decision comes following last month's contentious election, which has plunged the nation into political turmoil.

In a televised address, President Hassan confirmed the retention of Anthony Mavunde as Mining Minister and Mahmoud Thabit Kombo as Foreign Affairs Minister. The preceding finance minister, Mwigulu Nchemba, has been reassigned as the Prime Minister, indicating a strategic realignment within the government.

The October election results proclaimed Hassan as a landslide victor, but were overshadowed by violent clashes initiated by the exclusion of her main opponents. Rights groups and opposition claim hundreds were killed, a figure the authorities contest. Pledging to investigate, President Hassan acknowledged the crisis by offering condolences to affected families, marking a pivotal move in addressing the unrest.