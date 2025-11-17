Political Tensions Escalate as Giriraj Singh Targets Mamata Banerjee
Union Minister Giriraj Singh criticized West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, accusing her of plotting to alter the state's identity for electoral gain. Singh predicted the ousting of her government in the 2026 elections and remarked on the internal discord within Lalu Prasad's RJD following electoral setbacks.
Country:
- India
Union Minister Giriraj Singh has launched a stinging attack on West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, accusing her of plotting to transform the cultural landscape of her state for electoral advantage. Singh claims the Trinamool Congress will face defeat in the 2026 West Bengal assembly elections.
Singh also remarked on the disarray within the family of Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Lalu Prasad after a significant electoral loss. He criticized the party's structure, likening it to a failing business where disputes over leadership and direction are inevitable.
Additionally, Singh addressed comments from Robert Vadra, dismissing his critique of the Bihar election results, questioning Vadra's credentials as a political analyst while pointing to Gandhi's apparent absence from the Indian political scene.
(With inputs from agencies.)
