Political Turmoil in Manipur: BJP MLAs Seek a New Dawn

Several BJP MLAs from Manipur, including former chief minister N Biren Singh and Speaker Thokchom Satyabrata, engaged in discussions with Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla on Monday evening at the Raj Bhavan.

While the specifics of the hour-long meeting remain undisclosed, speculation suggests that the establishment of a new government in Manipur was central to the conversation, days after officials like BL Santhosh inspected the state's ethnically tense climate.

The meeting comes ahead of the state's annual Sangai festival, now facing significant boycotts due to ethnic discord, further highlighting the urgency and complexity of Manipur's political landscape.