Political Turmoil in Manipur: BJP MLAs Seek a New Dawn
BJP MLAs from Manipur, including key figures like N Biren Singh, met with Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla to discuss the formation of a new popular government amid ongoing ethnic unrest. The state is under President's Rule following Singh's resignation earlier this year.
Several BJP MLAs from Manipur, including former chief minister N Biren Singh and Speaker Thokchom Satyabrata, engaged in discussions with Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla on Monday evening at the Raj Bhavan.
While the specifics of the hour-long meeting remain undisclosed, speculation suggests that the establishment of a new government in Manipur was central to the conversation, days after officials like BL Santhosh inspected the state's ethnically tense climate.
The meeting comes ahead of the state's annual Sangai festival, now facing significant boycotts due to ethnic discord, further highlighting the urgency and complexity of Manipur's political landscape.