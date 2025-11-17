RJD Allegations Cast Shadow on Bihar Poll Results

In the aftermath of a disappointing electoral performance, the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) convened on Monday to dissect its showing in the Bihar Assembly election, which saw the party achieve just 25 out of the Mahagathbandhan's 35 seats. The NDA alliance emerged victorious with 202 of the 243 seats.

RJD leaders, including Shakti Singh Yadav and Bhai Virendra, have contested the election outcome, attributing the result to 'vote theft' via electronic voting machines (EVM). They urge a return to traditional ballot papers, citing suspect handling of the electoral process.

The NDA, led by Nitish Kumar and propelled by the BJP's 89-seat triumph, celebrated the win as validation of their developmental governance. RJD, however, remains firm on its accusations and dissatisfaction with the electoral mandate.

(With inputs from agencies.)