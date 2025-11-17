BJP Demands Swift Action on Defecting MLAs in Telangana

In a significant political development in Telangana, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader NV Subhash has urged the state assembly Speaker, Gaddam Prasad Kumar, to promptly disqualify ten rebel MLAs from the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) who defected to Congress this year. Speaking to ANI, Subhash expressed his party's disapproval of such defections, emphasizing the need for MLAs to resign before switching parties.

Subhash pointed to a Supreme Court directive requiring a decision on this issue within four weeks, warning that the court might intervene if the deadline is not met. He stressed that those crossing party lines should face a fresh electoral mandate, challenging the Congress to organize a floor test and seek public approval anew.

The Supreme Court, reaffirming its stand on the issue, has cautioned the Telangana Speaker and Congress to resolve the disqualification petitions by next week or face contempt charges. The court remarked on the Speaker's lack of constitutional immunity in such matters and labeled any delay as a grave contempt of court.

(With inputs from agencies.)