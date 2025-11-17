Left Menu

BJP Demands Swift Action on Defecting MLAs in Telangana

BJP leader NV Subhash calls for immediate disqualification of ten BRS MLAs who defected to Congress without resigning. The Supreme Court has issued a stern warning to Telangana Speaker Gaddam Prasad Kumar to decide on the matter or face contempt proceedings. Subhash urges floor test for the defectors.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-11-2025 21:32 IST | Created: 17-11-2025 21:32 IST
BJP Demands Swift Action on Defecting MLAs in Telangana
BJP leader NV Subhash (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant political development in Telangana, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader NV Subhash has urged the state assembly Speaker, Gaddam Prasad Kumar, to promptly disqualify ten rebel MLAs from the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) who defected to Congress this year. Speaking to ANI, Subhash expressed his party's disapproval of such defections, emphasizing the need for MLAs to resign before switching parties.

Subhash pointed to a Supreme Court directive requiring a decision on this issue within four weeks, warning that the court might intervene if the deadline is not met. He stressed that those crossing party lines should face a fresh electoral mandate, challenging the Congress to organize a floor test and seek public approval anew.

The Supreme Court, reaffirming its stand on the issue, has cautioned the Telangana Speaker and Congress to resolve the disqualification petitions by next week or face contempt charges. The court remarked on the Speaker's lack of constitutional immunity in such matters and labeled any delay as a grave contempt of court.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Sharmila Urges Naidu to Secure VSP Future, Condemns Privatization Remarks

Sharmila Urges Naidu to Secure VSP Future, Condemns Privatization Remarks

 India
2
The Unfolding Exodus: Gazans' Desperate Journey to South Africa

The Unfolding Exodus: Gazans' Desperate Journey to South Africa

 Global
3
IIM Nagpur Unveils Case Research Centre: A New Era in Management Education

IIM Nagpur Unveils Case Research Centre: A New Era in Management Education

 India
4
Political Parties Flock for Registration as Elections Approach

Political Parties Flock for Registration as Elections Approach

 Nepal

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025