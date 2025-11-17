BJP Demands Swift Action on Defecting MLAs in Telangana
BJP leader NV Subhash calls for immediate disqualification of ten BRS MLAs who defected to Congress without resigning. The Supreme Court has issued a stern warning to Telangana Speaker Gaddam Prasad Kumar to decide on the matter or face contempt proceedings. Subhash urges floor test for the defectors.
- Country:
- India
In a significant political development in Telangana, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader NV Subhash has urged the state assembly Speaker, Gaddam Prasad Kumar, to promptly disqualify ten rebel MLAs from the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) who defected to Congress this year. Speaking to ANI, Subhash expressed his party's disapproval of such defections, emphasizing the need for MLAs to resign before switching parties.
Subhash pointed to a Supreme Court directive requiring a decision on this issue within four weeks, warning that the court might intervene if the deadline is not met. He stressed that those crossing party lines should face a fresh electoral mandate, challenging the Congress to organize a floor test and seek public approval anew.
The Supreme Court, reaffirming its stand on the issue, has cautioned the Telangana Speaker and Congress to resolve the disqualification petitions by next week or face contempt charges. The court remarked on the Speaker's lack of constitutional immunity in such matters and labeled any delay as a grave contempt of court.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Supreme Court's Deadline Puts Telangana Speaker on Notice Over MLA Defections
Supreme Court Warns Telangana Speaker on MLA Disqualifications
Issue of disqualification of BRS MLAs: SC exempts personal appearance of Telangana Speaker, others till further orders.
Disqualification of BRS MLAs: CJI says this is grossest kind of contempt, lists contempt pleas against speaker after 4 weeks.
SC issues notice to Telangana speaker for deciding disqualification pleas against 10 BRS MLAs who defected to ruling Congress.