Congress Calls Out Alleged 'Vote Chori' in Bihar Elections

In response to the electoral setback in Bihar, the Congress plans to hold a review meeting involving key state and party leaders. The party attacks the Election Commission's role, alleging voter fraud, as the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls progresses across 12 regions.

The Congress party, amidst claims of 'vote chori' and a disappointing performance in the Bihar elections, is set to convene a review meeting. This will involve in-charges, state unit chiefs, and other key leaders from 12 states and Union territories undergoing a Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls.

Despite the National Democratic Alliance's decisive victory with 202 seats against the opposition's 35, the Congress has raised concerns about the Election Commission's conduct in the elections. Top leaders, including Rahul Gandhi and party chief Mallikarjun Kharge, have met to assess the party's poor performance.

Monday marked the beginning of the second phase of the voter list revision in which 50.11 crore enumeration forms were disseminated. This process involves nearly 51 crore electors from regions including Chhattisgarh, Goa, Gujarat, and others, preparing for various state elections slated for 2026.

