Odisha BJP's Historic Triumph: Inside the Nuapada Bypoll Victory

Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi dismissed the allegations of 'vote chori' and booth rigging from BJD and Congress, celebrating the BJP's decisive victory in the Nuapada bypoll as a testament to the relentless work of party members, strategic planning, and leader coordination.

Majhi addressed party workers, extending gratitude for their dedication that secured a win with a margin surpassing 83,000 votes. He pledged a personal visit to Nuapada to express his thanks and detailed the evolution of BJP from earlier struggles, blaming opposition's falsehoods for their defeat.

Highlighting the altered political dynamics post-victory, Majhi promised developmental efforts, including industrial and irrigation projects, emphasizing comprehensive governance led by newly elected MLA Jay Dholakia. The chief minister noted the role of BJP workers from Chhattisgarh in the campaign, applauding the cross-state collaboration.

(With inputs from agencies.)