Odisha BJP's Historic Triumph: Inside the Nuapada Bypoll Victory
Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi praised the BJP's strategic and unified efforts for the historic victory in the Nuapada bypoll, defeating allegations from BJD and Congress. He attributed the success to party unity and detailed plans, while accusing opposition of misinformation amidst asserting future development plans for Nuapada.
- Country:
- India
Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi dismissed the allegations of 'vote chori' and booth rigging from BJD and Congress, celebrating the BJP's decisive victory in the Nuapada bypoll as a testament to the relentless work of party members, strategic planning, and leader coordination.
Majhi addressed party workers, extending gratitude for their dedication that secured a win with a margin surpassing 83,000 votes. He pledged a personal visit to Nuapada to express his thanks and detailed the evolution of BJP from earlier struggles, blaming opposition's falsehoods for their defeat.
Highlighting the altered political dynamics post-victory, Majhi promised developmental efforts, including industrial and irrigation projects, emphasizing comprehensive governance led by newly elected MLA Jay Dholakia. The chief minister noted the role of BJP workers from Chhattisgarh in the campaign, applauding the cross-state collaboration.
(With inputs from agencies.)
