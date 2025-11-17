Left Menu

Odisha BJP's Historic Triumph: Inside the Nuapada Bypoll Victory

Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi praised the BJP's strategic and unified efforts for the historic victory in the Nuapada bypoll, defeating allegations from BJD and Congress. He attributed the success to party unity and detailed plans, while accusing opposition of misinformation amidst asserting future development plans for Nuapada.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 17-11-2025 22:11 IST | Created: 17-11-2025 22:11 IST
Odisha BJP's Historic Triumph: Inside the Nuapada Bypoll Victory
  • Country:
  • India

Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi dismissed the allegations of 'vote chori' and booth rigging from BJD and Congress, celebrating the BJP's decisive victory in the Nuapada bypoll as a testament to the relentless work of party members, strategic planning, and leader coordination.

Majhi addressed party workers, extending gratitude for their dedication that secured a win with a margin surpassing 83,000 votes. He pledged a personal visit to Nuapada to express his thanks and detailed the evolution of BJP from earlier struggles, blaming opposition's falsehoods for their defeat.

Highlighting the altered political dynamics post-victory, Majhi promised developmental efforts, including industrial and irrigation projects, emphasizing comprehensive governance led by newly elected MLA Jay Dholakia. The chief minister noted the role of BJP workers from Chhattisgarh in the campaign, applauding the cross-state collaboration.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Gaza's Education Crisis: A Generation at Risk

Gaza's Education Crisis: A Generation at Risk

 Global
2
Delhi University Suspends DUSU Leader Over Alleged Assault

Delhi University Suspends DUSU Leader Over Alleged Assault

 India
3
Defence Secretary's Strategic Tour Reinforces India's Border Strength

Defence Secretary's Strategic Tour Reinforces India's Border Strength

 India
4
Hungary's Financial Outlook Amid U.S. Backstop Talks

Hungary's Financial Outlook Amid U.S. Backstop Talks

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Poland’s Stabilizing Expenditure Rule Builds Fiscal Buffers and Controls Debt

How Climate Warming Shapes Future GDP: IMF’s Framework for Long-Term Projections

How Generative AI Is Reshaping Systematic Reviews: Strengths, Weaknesses and Reality

Why Ugandan Households Feel Interest Rate Shocks Strongly: Insights from IMF Data

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025