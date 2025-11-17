Britain's Asylum Policy Overhaul: A Tense Political Landscape

The UK government has unveiled a comprehensive overhaul of its asylum policy, making refugee status temporary and accelerating the deportation process for illegal arrivals.

Interior minister Shabana Mahmood emphasized the need to reinterpret the European Convention on Human Rights in British courts, granting greater control over who remains in the country.

While the Labour government's plan aims to curtail immigration and counter the Reform UK's ascendancy, it faces criticism from human rights advocates and fellow politicians, underscoring the complexities of immigration policy.

