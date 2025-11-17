Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah Pushes for State Demands in Meeting with PM Modi

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a bid to highlight critical demands from the state, focusing on sugarcane pricing, flood relief, and the establishment of AIIMS in Raichur. The talks reportedly aimed at resolving ongoing agitations by ensuring economic stability for the region's farmers.

Siddaramaiah presented a memorandum to Prime Minister Modi, outlining the need for urgent central support in various areas. The state is grappling with issues like fiscal devolution and disaster funding. A temporary solution was brokered for sugarcane pricing, but a permanent fix depends on central intervention.

The meeting also covered the necessity of completing irrigation projects and addressing deficits in drinking water infrastructure. The Chief Minister's requests included enhancing financial assistance for the Jal Jeevan Mission and obtaining requisite clearances for key projects affecting Karnataka's development trajectory.