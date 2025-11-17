Hungary's Financial Outlook Amid U.S. Backstop Talks

Hungary's financial future remains stable according to Fitch Ratings, despite ongoing discussions of a potential U.S. backstop. The agency underscores the country's continuous access to borrowing markets, signaling that while American support could be positive, it's not currently deemed necessary.

Prime Minister Viktor Orban's recent meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump involved plans for a $10-$20 billion contingency package. Fitch's Erich Arispe noted the need for more transparent information on external liquidity support, particularly when considering potential policy requirements attached by the U.S.

Despite the increased deficit projection to 5%, Fitch is not alarmed, attributing it to election-driven tax and wage provisions. Hungary's BBB rating and stable outlook are supported by a 72% debt-to-GDP ratio, which, though above median levels, is counterweighted by a manageable primary deficit.

