Family Feud Turns Fatal Over Bihar Poll Verdict

A political discussion over the Bihar poll verdict turned tragic as a 22-year-old man was killed, allegedly by his maternal uncles, in Guna district, Madhya Pradesh, according to police on Monday.

The victim, Shankar Manjhi, was a laborer from Bihar's Shivhar district, living with his uncles, Rajesh and Toofani Manjhi, at the under-construction premises of the police lines in the Cantt police station area.

The dispute, fueled by alcohol, escalated into a physical altercation, leading to Shankar's death. Police have arrested the uncles, who have confessed to the crime, concluding the fatal argument with charges filed against them.

(With inputs from agencies.)