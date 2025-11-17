Family Feud Turns Fatal Over Bihar Poll Verdict
A 22-year-old man was allegedly killed by his maternal uncles in Guna, Madhya Pradesh, following a political argument about the Bihar poll verdict. The dispute turned into a drunken brawl involving the victim, a RJD supporter, and his uncles, who were JD(U) supporters. Both suspects confessed to the murder.
A political discussion over the Bihar poll verdict turned tragic as a 22-year-old man was killed, allegedly by his maternal uncles, in Guna district, Madhya Pradesh, according to police on Monday.
The victim, Shankar Manjhi, was a laborer from Bihar's Shivhar district, living with his uncles, Rajesh and Toofani Manjhi, at the under-construction premises of the police lines in the Cantt police station area.
The dispute, fueled by alcohol, escalated into a physical altercation, leading to Shankar's death. Police have arrested the uncles, who have confessed to the crime, concluding the fatal argument with charges filed against them.
