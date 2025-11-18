Left Menu

Wave of Support: Jose Antonio Kast's Far-Right Revival in Chile's Presidential Runoff

Chilean candidate Jose Antonio Kast, a far-right figure, is now favored to win the presidency in a runoff. Known for his anti-immigrant views, Kast has garnered increased support due to rising crime concerns. He previously lost to leftist Gabriel Boric but is now resonating with voters.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-11-2025 01:00 IST | Created: 18-11-2025 01:00 IST
Wave of Support: Jose Antonio Kast's Far-Right Revival in Chile's Presidential Runoff

Jose Antonio Kast, a far-right Chilean candidate, is poised to become the country's next president. Analysts predict his success in the upcoming runoff election, pointing to his resonant tough-on-crime and anti-immigration policies that are garnering widespread approval amid growing public safety fears.

Kast narrowly trailed leftist Jeannette Jara in the initial voting round but is expected to consolidate right-wing support from candidates who were eliminated. This marks a shift from 2021, when his hardline policies seemed too extreme. Voter concerns about crime and immigration have now brought his platform to the forefront.

Kast's background, including his family's controversial history, has been scrutinized, yet his stringent anti-immigration stance and economic strategies, reflecting influences from U.S. and Brazilian political figures, are attracting significant voter interest as Chile potentially shifts rightward once more.

TRENDING

1
Injury Comebacks Bolster Ireland Ahead of South Africa Showdown

Injury Comebacks Bolster Ireland Ahead of South Africa Showdown

 Ireland
2
Rising Tensions: Settler Violence Escalates in West Bank Amid Israeli Inquiry

Rising Tensions: Settler Violence Escalates in West Bank Amid Israeli Inquir...

 Global
3
House Republicans Push for Epstein Files Release Amid Trump's Reversal

House Republicans Push for Epstein Files Release Amid Trump's Reversal

 Global
4
A Map of Contention: The National Redistricting Battle

A Map of Contention: The National Redistricting Battle

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Poland’s Stabilizing Expenditure Rule Builds Fiscal Buffers and Controls Debt

How Climate Warming Shapes Future GDP: IMF’s Framework for Long-Term Projections

How Generative AI Is Reshaping Systematic Reviews: Strengths, Weaknesses and Reality

Why Ugandan Households Feel Interest Rate Shocks Strongly: Insights from IMF Data

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025