Wave of Support: Jose Antonio Kast's Far-Right Revival in Chile's Presidential Runoff

Jose Antonio Kast, a far-right Chilean candidate, is poised to become the country's next president. Analysts predict his success in the upcoming runoff election, pointing to his resonant tough-on-crime and anti-immigration policies that are garnering widespread approval amid growing public safety fears.

Kast narrowly trailed leftist Jeannette Jara in the initial voting round but is expected to consolidate right-wing support from candidates who were eliminated. This marks a shift from 2021, when his hardline policies seemed too extreme. Voter concerns about crime and immigration have now brought his platform to the forefront.

Kast's background, including his family's controversial history, has been scrutinized, yet his stringent anti-immigration stance and economic strategies, reflecting influences from U.S. and Brazilian political figures, are attracting significant voter interest as Chile potentially shifts rightward once more.