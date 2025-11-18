Diplomatic Correspondence: A Mysterious Letter Ahead of High-Stakes Visit
Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman received a letter from Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian. The contents remain undisclosed, but its timing precedes the Prince's visit to the U.S. to meet with President Donald Trump.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Cairo | Updated: 18-11-2025 02:13 IST | Created: 18-11-2025 02:13 IST
- Country:
- Egypt
Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman was handed a letter on Monday from Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, according to a report by the Saudi state news agency, SPA.
The announcement came just a day before the de facto Saudi ruler is scheduled to visit the United States for discussions with President Donald Trump.
Details of the letter have yet to be disclosed, leaving speculation about its connection to the upcoming U.S. visit.
