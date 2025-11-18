Controversy Deepens: Governor Lisa Cook Fights Trump's Ouster Attempt

The saga surrounding Federal Reserve Governor Lisa Cook took a new turn on Monday as her lawyer presented a robust defense against allegations of fraudulent mortgage applications. The allegations initially led President Donald Trump to seek her dismissal, a move currently halted by the U.S. Supreme Court until further review.

Governor Cook maintains her innocence, disputing the fraud accusations brought by Federal Housing Finance Agency Director William Pulte. Her legal representative, Abbe Lowell, argued that any inconsistencies in the mortgage documents were either precise at the time or inadvertent, lacking fraudulent intent.

The legal battle unfolds amid claims of selective targeting as Cook's lawyer suggests political motives behind Pulte's accusations. Meanwhile, the Department of Justice remains tight-lipped on the case, which is still under investigation without any formal charges filed as of now.

(With inputs from agencies.)