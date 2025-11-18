Trump's Tough Talk: U.S. Focuses on Aggressive Drug Cartel Strategies

President Donald Trump has reiterated his hardline stance against drug cartels in Mexico and Colombia, signaling support for aggressive measures. This follows recent U.S. strikes targeting drug trafficking vessels in the Caribbean and Pacific.

The campaign against maritime drug trafficking is intensifying, with Trump granting U.S. forces expanded powers to intercept vessels suspected of narcotic smuggling. During an Oval Office event, Trump expressed approval for potential ground interventions in Mexico to combat drug flow.

However, Secretary of State Marco Rubio emphasized non-military solutions and cooperation, stating the U.S. would not conduct unilateral military actions. Meanwhile, Trump's contentious remarks have further strained relations with Colombian President Gustavo Petro.

