J-K Police raids Kashmir Times' office; bid to pressurise media, allege political parties

The State Investigation Agency (SIA) on Thursday carried out searches at the head office of media outlet — Kashmir Times — in Jammu as part of its ongoing probe into the alleged dissemination of terrorist and secessionist ideology.

An SIA spokesperson said that during the search, arms, ammunition, and incriminating documents were recovered from the media house's office located at posh Residency Road here.

The raids were termed by the Kashmir Times owners as an attempt to suppress independent journalism. The National Conference (NC) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) also reacted strongly to the SIA raids at the Kashmir Times office, terming it an attempt to exert pressure on the media.

However, the SIA said the searches were in continuation of an ongoing investigation into a case registered against the media platform (kashmirtimes.com) for its alleged involvement in a ''criminal conspiracy with secessionist and other anti-national entities'' operating both within and outside Jammu and Kashmir.

The original FIR against the organisation alleges that the platform has been disseminating terrorist and secessionist ideology, spreading ''inflammatory, fabricated, and false narratives,'' and attempting to radicalise the youth, incite disaffection, and disturb public order, thereby challenging India's sovereignty.

One revolver, 14 empty cases of AK-series weapons, three live AK rounds, four fired bullets, four grenade safety levers and three suspected pistol rounds were recovered from the office premises, according to the SIA statement.

''All recovered items were seized on the spot following due legal procedures,'' the statement said, adding that these recoveries ''indicate possible unlawful possession and suspected linkages with extremist or anti-national elements, warranting further detailed investigation.'' The 14-member SIA team also searched the residence of Prabodh Jamwal, the owner of the media house, situated in Gandhi Nagar, Jammu, during its day-long raid, which ended in the evening.

The SIA said that all seized arms, ammunition, digital devices, and documents are set to undergo forensic and technical examination to determine their origin, purpose, and potential connections to proscribed organisations or people.

Reacting to the SIA raids, the management of the Kashmir Times immediately issued a sharp response, slamming the raid and the accusations as an attempt to suppress independent journalism.

In a joint statement issued on social media, Editors Prabodh Jamwal and Anuradha Bhasin labelled the action as a ''coordinated crackdown'' and ''yet another attempt to silence us.'' ''The accusations levelled against us are designed to intimidate, to delegitimise, and ultimately to silence. We will not be silenced,'' the editors, who have been out of the country for a long time, said.

They argued that ''criticising the government is not the same as being inimical to the state,'' asserting that a robust press strengthens democracy.

The editors maintained that the publication, founded in 1954, is being targeted for its commitment to independent reporting and for ''continuing to pursue independent reporting.'' In June this year, the Lieutenant Governor's administration in Jammu and Kashmir banned Bhasin's book ''Dismantled state: The untold story of Kashmir after 370.'' The NC and the PDP alleged that the action represented a broader pattern of targeting independent media in Jammu and Kashmir.

Jammu and Kashmir Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Singh Choudhary urged authorities to ensure that action is taken only where wrongdoing is established and not merely to exert pressure.

''If they have done something wrong, then action should be taken. If they have done wrong, they will face the consequences. But it should not be done just to pressurise. If you do it only to pressurise, then that will be wrong,'' Choudhary told reporters here.

Referring to the SIA action, he said he would not comment on the functioning of the agencies' investigations but stressed the need for uniform standards. ''If you want to conduct raids, then carry out raids on everyone. Do not pick and choose,'' he said.

Stressing the importance of press freedom, he said, ''Journalism should get an open environment. It is the fourth pillar of democracy. They should be given a chance so that they can keep their voice strong. If someone is publishing the truth, they should not be pressured.'' PDP leader Iltija Mufti, the daughter of party chief Mehbooba Mufti, said Kashmir Times had long resisted attempts to silence it.

''Kashmir Times is one of those rare newspapers in Kashmir that not only spoke truth to power but refused to bend or buckle under pressure and intimidation. Raiding their offices under the guise of carrying out anti-national activities is preposterous and reeks of high-handedness.

''In Kashmir, every outlet of truth is being choked by invoking the anti-national slur. Are we all anti-nationals?'' she posed.

PDP youth president Aditya Gupta also criticised the raid, invoking the legacy of the newspaper's founder.

The Kashmir Times, whose print edition was suspended in 2021–22 due to what the management called ''relentless targeting,'' continues to operate digitally.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)