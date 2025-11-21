U.S. judge halts Trump's National Guard deployment in Washington, D.C.
A federal judge on Thursday halted for now President Donald Trump's deployment of National Guard troops to Washington D.C., dealing Trump a temporary legal setback to his efforts to send the military to American cities over the objections of local leaders.
U.S. District Judge Jia Cobb, an appointee of former President Joe Biden, temporarily blocked the Trump administration from deploying National Guard troops to enforce the law in the nation's capital without approval from its mayor. Cobb paused her ruling until December 11 to allow the Trump administration to appeal.
