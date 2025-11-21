Kyiv says work continues on technical level between teams on studying US proposals

Ukraine expects other parties to respect its position as work on studying peace proposals continues with its American partners on the technical level in Kyiv on Friday.

"We are carefully studying all of our partners' proposals and expect the same proper attitude towards Ukraine's position," Rustem Umerov, secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine, said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)