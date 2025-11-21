Kremlin says US has yet to discuss its Ukraine peace plan in detail with Moscow

The Kremlin said on Friday that Russia has not yet received anything official from the United States about a 28-point U.S. peace plan for Ukraine. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said the two countries were not yet discussing the proposals in detail, but that Moscow remained open to negotiations.

He also said that Russian battlefield advances were shrinking Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy's room to make decisions, and that Kyiv should make a "responsible decision", and do it now.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)