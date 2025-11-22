Left Menu

Modi's Diplomatic Engagements at G20 Summit Highlight Global Collaborations

At the G20 Leaders' Summit, Prime Minister Narendra Modi engaged in pivotal discussions with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer and UN Secretary-General António Guterres. He emphasized strengthening India-UK relations and proposed global initiatives to address development challenges and the drug-terror nexus during the summit's opening.

Updated: 22-11-2025 17:22 IST
  • South Africa

Prime Minister Narendra Modi held significant discussions with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer and UN Secretary-General António Guterres during the G20 Leaders' Summit in South Africa.

Amidst global leaders, Modi expressed a renewed commitment to enhancing India-UK partnerships and had productive talks with Guterres on global development.

In his inaugural address, Modi urged for a reassessment of global development strategies, proposing initiatives against the drug-terror connection and advocating for a collaborative global healthcare team.

(With inputs from agencies.)

