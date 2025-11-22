Modi's Diplomatic Engagements at G20 Summit Highlight Global Collaborations

Prime Minister Narendra Modi held significant discussions with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer and UN Secretary-General António Guterres during the G20 Leaders' Summit in South Africa.

Amidst global leaders, Modi expressed a renewed commitment to enhancing India-UK partnerships and had productive talks with Guterres on global development.

In his inaugural address, Modi urged for a reassessment of global development strategies, proposing initiatives against the drug-terror connection and advocating for a collaborative global healthcare team.

