Modi's Diplomatic Engagements at G20 Summit Highlight Global Collaborations
At the G20 Leaders' Summit, Prime Minister Narendra Modi engaged in pivotal discussions with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer and UN Secretary-General António Guterres. He emphasized strengthening India-UK relations and proposed global initiatives to address development challenges and the drug-terror nexus during the summit's opening.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Johannesburg | Updated: 22-11-2025 17:22 IST | Created: 22-11-2025 17:22 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi held significant discussions with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer and UN Secretary-General António Guterres during the G20 Leaders' Summit in South Africa.
Amidst global leaders, Modi expressed a renewed commitment to enhancing India-UK partnerships and had productive talks with Guterres on global development.
In his inaugural address, Modi urged for a reassessment of global development strategies, proposing initiatives against the drug-terror connection and advocating for a collaborative global healthcare team.
