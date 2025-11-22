Left Menu

Trinamool Congress Raises Concerns Over Election Commission's Intensive Revision Drive

The Trinamool Congress accuses the Election Commission of India of political bias and links the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) to 34 deaths. They claim the SIR timeline is too rushed, leading to errors and risks for Booth Level Officers. The party demands accountability and has submitted a memorandum to the CEO.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 22-11-2025 17:27 IST | Created: 22-11-2025 17:27 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Trinamool Congress has accused the Election Commission of India (ECI) of favoring a particular political entity during the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR). The party has linked the process to multiple deaths, including those of Booth Level Officers (BLOs) and ordinary citizens.

According to TMC leaders, 34 people in the state have died because of the SIR exercise. They demand that the ECI take responsibility for these deaths, stating that the task of updating the electoral roll, normally spanning two years, is being forcefully completed in two months. This rush, alongside errors on the Commission's website, is seen as contributing to the crisis.

Senior TMC figures, such as Arup Biswas, Chandrima Bhattacharya, and Partha Bhowmick, have expressed concerns about the lack of adequate training for BLOs. West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has called on the Chief Election Commissioner to stop the process, warning that the 'unplanned and coercive drive' jeopardizes safety and the revision's legitimacy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

