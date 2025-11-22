Karnataka's Political Storm: Allegations of Horse Trading and Misgovernance
Union Minister Pralhad Joshi has accused the Congress of 'horse trading' in Karnataka amid a power struggle between CM Siddaramaiah and his deputy, D.K. Shivakumar. Joshi alleges administrative collapse due to political instability and criticizes the state's response to issues like road infrastructure and maize import claims.
The political landscape of Karnataka is witnessing intense turbulence as Union Minister Pralhad Joshi alleges 'horse trading' among Congress MLAs. This charge comes amid an alleged power struggle between Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and his deputy, D.K. Shivakumar.
Joshi suggests that Shivakumar's visits to incarcerated MLAs, Vinay Kulkarni and K C Veerendra, are attempts to secure their allegiance. He claims the infighting is leading to administrative chaos in Karnataka, exacerbating issues like misgovernance and poor infrastructure.
Furthermore, Joshi disputes Siddaramaiah's claims concerning the maize price crash, terming them false. He criticizes the CM for allegedly disseminating incorrect data, much like the previous sugarcane agitation. Joshi insists that there has been no substantial maize import, contrary to the CM's allegations.
