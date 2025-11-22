BJP Supporter's Actions Tarnish Local Election Campaign

A BJP supporter is under scrutiny after allegedly molesting a housewife during a local election campaign in Edavilakom, police reported on Saturday.

The incident unfolded on Friday when Raju, hailing from Mangalapuram, accompanied a BJP candidate on a door-to-door campaign. Upon the candidate's departure, Raju asked for drinking water, then allegedly followed the homeowner to the kitchen and molested her, authorities stated. The woman's cries alerted neighbors, prompting Raju to flee.

A case has been filed for outraging modesty and trespassing. Although Raju is not officially linked to the BJP, efforts are underway to locate him. The local elections are scheduled for December 9 and 11.

