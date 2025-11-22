Zelenskiy Responds to U.S. Peace Plan Amid Russia Conflict

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has shared his views on an American peace plan aimed at resolving the ongoing conflict with Russia. This discussion took place during a phone conversation with Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk.

The United States communicated to Zelenskiy that Kyiv needs to consider the U.S.-crafted framework as a means to conclude its dealings with Russia. However, the details of this proposal require extensive cooperation and consensus among involved parties.

Tusk took to social media platform X to underline the importance of collaboration, stating that Russia should not be allowed to unilaterally dictate terms to Ukraine and Europe. Furthermore, he highlighted the crucial role of Poland and insisted that all matters affecting the nation must be discussed with its government.

