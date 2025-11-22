Left Menu

Tentative Deal Reached at COP30 Climate Talks Amidst High-Stakes Negotiations

COP30 climate discussions in Brazil concluded with a tentative agreement after prolonged negotiations over curbing emissions and securing climate finance. The EU agreed to not obstruct the deal, which required consensus for approval. A closing plenary session was scheduled for the announcement.

This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The COP30 climate talks in Brazil concluded with a tentative deal, insiders told Reuters, finalizing tense negotiations focused on balancing emission cuts with climate finance. Although the conference was due to end on Friday, it extended into overtime as delegates struggled to overcome differences.

According to sources, the impasse was resolved following overnight negotiations spearheaded by Brazil. While a conclusive deal text remains unpublished, the European Union agreed not to hinder the agreement, signaling a collective commitment to addressing climate change despite the U.S. absence.

The talks were deadlocked on fulfilling the 2023 pledge to reduce fossil fuel dependency and ensuring climate finance flows from wealthy nations to developing ones. The Brazilian presidency scheduled a plenary session at 11 a.m. local time, conditional on consensus approval of the agreement.

(With inputs from agencies.)

