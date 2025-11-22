EU Aims for Unity on U.S. Peace Proposal at Africa Summit

European Council President Antonio Costa revealed on Saturday that a significant gathering of EU leaders will occur at the EU-Africa summit in Luanda. The leaders will discuss a peace proposal for Ukraine, drafted by the United States.

Costa emphasized the crucial aspects of the U.S. 28-point plan, describing it as essential for a just and enduring peace. The plan is expected to address various elements key to resolving the Ukrainian conflict.

The European Union, under Costa's guidance, is making sure to engage comprehensively with the proposal. A special meeting with all 27 EU leaders has been planned, taking place alongside the EU-AU Summit, to ensure peace efforts are sustainable and effective.

(With inputs from agencies.)