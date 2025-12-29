Left Menu

Trump Reveals 20-Point Peace Proposal for Ukraine After Meeting Zelenskyy

Ukrainian President Zelenskyy, after talks with Trump, revealed a 20-point peace plan discussed between Trump and Putin. Zelenskyy emphasized long-term security guarantees and potential referendums, while Trump highlighted Putin's willingness to support Ukraine. A consensus among global leaders and possible establishment of a free economic zone in Donbas was discussed.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy speaks during a bilateral meeting with US President Donald Trump. (Image Source: The White House/YouTube). Image Credit: ANI
During a crucial meeting at Mar-a-Lago, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy disclosed that US President Donald Trump unveiled a 20-point peace proposal for Ukraine, previously discussed with Russian President Vladimir Putin. This meeting marks Trump's attempt to mediate an end to the nearly four-year conflict initiated by Russia's invasion.

Zelenskyy underscored the importance of obtaining long-term security guarantees for Ukraine, stressing that engagement with Russia hinges on a consensus among Trump and European leaders. Trump, meanwhile, praised his discussions with Putin, claiming the Russian leader wants to end the hostilities and assured tactfully generous support for Ukraine.

As a way forward, Zelenskyy proposed that National Security Advisors from Ukraine, the US, and Europe convene to solidify the peace framework. A potential referendum in Ukraine and discussions on setting up a free economic zone in Donbas were also floated. Trump expressed cautious optimism about achieving a resolution without necessitating a visit to Ukraine.

