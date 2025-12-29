Trump Reveals 20-Point Peace Proposal for Ukraine After Meeting Zelenskyy
Ukrainian President Zelenskyy, after talks with Trump, revealed a 20-point peace plan discussed between Trump and Putin. Zelenskyy emphasized long-term security guarantees and potential referendums, while Trump highlighted Putin's willingness to support Ukraine. A consensus among global leaders and possible establishment of a free economic zone in Donbas was discussed.
- Country:
- United States
During a crucial meeting at Mar-a-Lago, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy disclosed that US President Donald Trump unveiled a 20-point peace proposal for Ukraine, previously discussed with Russian President Vladimir Putin. This meeting marks Trump's attempt to mediate an end to the nearly four-year conflict initiated by Russia's invasion.
Zelenskyy underscored the importance of obtaining long-term security guarantees for Ukraine, stressing that engagement with Russia hinges on a consensus among Trump and European leaders. Trump, meanwhile, praised his discussions with Putin, claiming the Russian leader wants to end the hostilities and assured tactfully generous support for Ukraine.
As a way forward, Zelenskyy proposed that National Security Advisors from Ukraine, the US, and Europe convene to solidify the peace framework. A potential referendum in Ukraine and discussions on setting up a free economic zone in Donbas were also floated. Trump expressed cautious optimism about achieving a resolution without necessitating a visit to Ukraine.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Zelenskiy's Call for Lasting U.S. Security Guarantees
Trump Claims Russia Supports Ukraine's Peace Success Amid Ongoing Conflict
Hope Amid Conflict: Zelenskiy and Trump Meet to Discuss Peace in Ukraine
Relocation Surge Amidst Conflict: Israeli Tech Workforce Mulls Foreign Shores
Myanmar's Election: A Facade of Democracy Amidst Conflict