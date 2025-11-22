Left Menu

Gaikwad Accuses BJP of Divisive Tactics in Mumbai Elections

Congress leader Varsha Gaikwad criticized BJP for allegedly polarizing voters ahead of Mumbai elections. She accused them of targeting MLA Aslam Shaikh to shield real estate interests. Gaikwad highlighted communal harmony in Malvani, urging voters to focus on real civic issues rather than divisive politics.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 22-11-2025 20:02 IST | Created: 22-11-2025 20:02 IST
Varsha Gaikwad
  • India

In a charged political climate, Mumbai Congress president Varsha Gaikwad accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of attempting to polarize voters on communal lines before the upcoming Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation elections. Gaikwad alleged that the BJP is targeting MLA Aslam Shaikh to shield vested real estate interests.

Amid protests outside Mumbai BJP chief Ameet Satam's office, Gaikwad claimed Satam was maligning Shaikh to safeguard Maharashtra BJP minister and developer Mangal Prabhat Lodha. Lodha had accused Shaikh of obstructing anti-encroachment drives. However, Gaikwad defended Shaikh, positioning him as a community advocate in Malvani.

Gaikwad further accused the BJP of igniting communal tensions instead of addressing civic issues in Mumbai. She emphasized that Malvani exemplifies communal harmony, with diverse religious groups coexisting peacefully. Gaikwad expressed confidence that Mumbaikars would prioritize genuine civic concerns over divisive politics.

(With inputs from agencies.)

