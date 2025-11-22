Karnataka's Political Turmoil: Power Struggles and Governance Collapse

Allegations of a power struggle between Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar have surfaced. State BJP president B Y Vijayendra claims the internal conflicts within the ruling Congress have led to administrative failure.

Rejecting accusations that the BJP is exploiting the crisis, Vijayendra highlights comments from state Congress leaders and insists that the BJP is content being in opposition.

Vijayendra has accused the Congress government of failing to deliver on its electoral promises, amid 'massive corruption', as many Congress officials allegedly neglect state governance issues for Delhi-based interests.

