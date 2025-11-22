Karnataka's Political Turmoil: Power Struggles and Governance Collapse
Karnataka's politics is mired in alleged infighting between Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy CM D K Shivakumar, according to BJP state president B Y Vijayendra. He claims the administration has failed and that promises remain unfulfilled, accusing the Congress of corruption and neglect of state issues.
- Country:
- India
Allegations of a power struggle between Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar have surfaced. State BJP president B Y Vijayendra claims the internal conflicts within the ruling Congress have led to administrative failure.
Rejecting accusations that the BJP is exploiting the crisis, Vijayendra highlights comments from state Congress leaders and insists that the BJP is content being in opposition.
Vijayendra has accused the Congress government of failing to deliver on its electoral promises, amid 'massive corruption', as many Congress officials allegedly neglect state governance issues for Delhi-based interests.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Karnataka
- politics
- intrigues
- Congress
- BJP
- Siddaramaiah
- Shivakumar
- infighting
- governance
- corruption
ALSO READ
Inside Karnataka's Political Drama: Siddaramaiah's Power Play
Bihar BJP Chief Criticizes Congress's 'Vote Chor' Rally
Gaikwad Accuses BJP of Divisive Tactics in Mumbai Elections
Karnataka Deputy CM D K Shivakumar Rebukes Media Over False Allegations
Akhilesh Yadav Accuses BJP and EC of Electoral Manipulation in SIR