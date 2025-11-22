Left Menu

Karnataka's Political Turmoil: Power Struggles and Governance Collapse

Karnataka's politics is mired in alleged infighting between Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy CM D K Shivakumar, according to BJP state president B Y Vijayendra. He claims the administration has failed and that promises remain unfulfilled, accusing the Congress of corruption and neglect of state issues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 22-11-2025 20:13 IST | Created: 22-11-2025 20:13 IST
Karnataka's Political Turmoil: Power Struggles and Governance Collapse
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Allegations of a power struggle between Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar have surfaced. State BJP president B Y Vijayendra claims the internal conflicts within the ruling Congress have led to administrative failure.

Rejecting accusations that the BJP is exploiting the crisis, Vijayendra highlights comments from state Congress leaders and insists that the BJP is content being in opposition.

Vijayendra has accused the Congress government of failing to deliver on its electoral promises, amid 'massive corruption', as many Congress officials allegedly neglect state governance issues for Delhi-based interests.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
G20 Summit Tensions: South Africa's Bold Climate Stance Sparks U.S. Clash

G20 Summit Tensions: South Africa's Bold Climate Stance Sparks U.S. Clash

 Global
2
Western Leaders Rally for Ukraine as Deadline Looms for U.S. Peace Plan

Western Leaders Rally for Ukraine as Deadline Looms for U.S. Peace Plan

 Global
3
Coup Plotting and Ankle Monitors: Bolsonaro's Legal Crisis Deepens

Coup Plotting and Ankle Monitors: Bolsonaro's Legal Crisis Deepens

 Global
4
Britain's Strategic Drive for Critical Mineral Independence by 2035

Britain's Strategic Drive for Critical Mineral Independence by 2035

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital transformation expands geographic reach of global supply chains

AI deepfakes, mass chat abuse and grooming push digital gender divide into crisis

Massive food loss crisis hits East Africa as key crops spoil across value chains

Gender cues can shift AI fairness decisions, raising concerns for real-world use

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025