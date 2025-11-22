Chancellor Merz Stresses European Role in Ukraine Peace Process

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz underscored the imperative need for Europe to have a stake in the resolution of the Ukraine conflict in a detailed phone conversation with U.S. President Donald Trump on Friday.

Merz warned that the downfall of Ukraine would significantly affect the political landscape across Europe, stressing the continent's dedication to the matter after the G20 summit in Johannesburg.

He made clear his strong position on the issue to Trump during their discussion.

