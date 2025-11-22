Left Menu

Chancellor Merz Stresses European Role in Ukraine Peace Process

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz emphasized Europe's involvement in resolving the Ukraine war during a conversation with U.S. President Donald Trump. He warned that Ukraine's collapse would profoundly impact European politics. Merz reiterated his stance following the G20 summit in Johannesburg, highlighting Europe's commitment to peace in Ukraine.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Johannesburg | Updated: 22-11-2025 20:13 IST | Created: 22-11-2025 20:13 IST
Chancellor Merz Stresses European Role in Ukraine Peace Process
Friedrich Merz
  • Country:
  • South Africa

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz underscored the imperative need for Europe to have a stake in the resolution of the Ukraine conflict in a detailed phone conversation with U.S. President Donald Trump on Friday.

Merz warned that the downfall of Ukraine would significantly affect the political landscape across Europe, stressing the continent's dedication to the matter after the G20 summit in Johannesburg.

He made clear his strong position on the issue to Trump during their discussion.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
G20 Summit Tensions: South Africa's Bold Climate Stance Sparks U.S. Clash

G20 Summit Tensions: South Africa's Bold Climate Stance Sparks U.S. Clash

 Global
2
Western Leaders Rally for Ukraine as Deadline Looms for U.S. Peace Plan

Western Leaders Rally for Ukraine as Deadline Looms for U.S. Peace Plan

 Global
3
Coup Plotting and Ankle Monitors: Bolsonaro's Legal Crisis Deepens

Coup Plotting and Ankle Monitors: Bolsonaro's Legal Crisis Deepens

 Global
4
Britain's Strategic Drive for Critical Mineral Independence by 2035

Britain's Strategic Drive for Critical Mineral Independence by 2035

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital transformation expands geographic reach of global supply chains

AI deepfakes, mass chat abuse and grooming push digital gender divide into crisis

Massive food loss crisis hits East Africa as key crops spoil across value chains

Gender cues can shift AI fairness decisions, raising concerns for real-world use

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025