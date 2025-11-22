Chancellor Merz Stresses European Role in Ukraine Peace Process
German Chancellor Friedrich Merz emphasized Europe's involvement in resolving the Ukraine war during a conversation with U.S. President Donald Trump. He warned that Ukraine's collapse would profoundly impact European politics. Merz reiterated his stance following the G20 summit in Johannesburg, highlighting Europe's commitment to peace in Ukraine.
22-11-2025
German Chancellor Friedrich Merz underscored the imperative need for Europe to have a stake in the resolution of the Ukraine conflict in a detailed phone conversation with U.S. President Donald Trump on Friday.
Merz warned that the downfall of Ukraine would significantly affect the political landscape across Europe, stressing the continent's dedication to the matter after the G20 summit in Johannesburg.
He made clear his strong position on the issue to Trump during their discussion.
