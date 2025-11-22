Key Powerhouses Gather to Discuss Peace in Ukraine

In a significant move for international diplomacy, national security advisors from France, Britain, and Germany will meet with their counterparts from the European Union, the United States, and Ukraine. This meeting, scheduled for Sunday in Geneva, is set against the backdrop of the G20 summit in Johannesburg. The primary focus will be on discussing Washington's proposed peace plan for Ukraine.

U.S. Army Secretary Daniel Driscoll has already touched down in Geneva, preparing for these critical discussions. A Ukrainian delegation is expected to arrive by the evening, joining other international representatives. U.S. Special Envoy Steve Witkoff, along with Secretary of State Marco Rubio, are also set to attend the Sunday meeting, highlighting the high-level attention the talks are receiving.

Adding to the complexity of the negotiations, a German government source revealed that a European draft peace plan is already in circulation. This draft, built upon the foundations of the U.S. proposal, has been sent to both the Ukrainian authorities and the U.S. administration, pushing for a comprehensive resolution to the ongoing conflict.

