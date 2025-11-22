Operation Sindoor: A Harmonized Military Symphony

Operation Sindoor, hailed as a 'trusted orchestra' by Army Chief Gen Upendra Dwivedi, exemplified precision and coordination in military operations. Within 22 minutes, the Indian forces successfully targeted and dismantled nine terror sites, underscoring the efficacy of foresight and strategic planning.

Speaking at a Delhi-based management institute's convocation, Gen Dwivedi highlighted the significance of anticipating change through technological and strategic convergence. The operation, conducted on May 7, marked a display of India's military might, neutralizing multiple terror infrastructures in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.

The nearly 88-hour-long conflict concluded after diplomatic understandings on May 10. Gen Dwivedi emphasized learning and adapting as continuous necessities for leadership, highlighting the evolving dynamics of global geopolitics driven by technology and economic forces.

