Left Menu

Operation Sindoor: A Harmonized Military Symphony

Operation Sindoor, executed by the Indian armed forces, successfully destroyed nine terror sites within 22 minutes. The operation, relying on years of strategizing, demonstrated foresight and precision. Lasting 88 hours before a ceasefire with Pakistan, it emphasized the importance of trust, adaptability, and advanced technology in modern warfare.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 22-11-2025 22:25 IST | Created: 22-11-2025 22:25 IST
Operation Sindoor: A Harmonized Military Symphony
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Operation Sindoor, hailed as a 'trusted orchestra' by Army Chief Gen Upendra Dwivedi, exemplified precision and coordination in military operations. Within 22 minutes, the Indian forces successfully targeted and dismantled nine terror sites, underscoring the efficacy of foresight and strategic planning.

Speaking at a Delhi-based management institute's convocation, Gen Dwivedi highlighted the significance of anticipating change through technological and strategic convergence. The operation, conducted on May 7, marked a display of India's military might, neutralizing multiple terror infrastructures in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.

The nearly 88-hour-long conflict concluded after diplomatic understandings on May 10. Gen Dwivedi emphasized learning and adapting as continuous necessities for leadership, highlighting the evolving dynamics of global geopolitics driven by technology and economic forces.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Coup Plotting and Ankle Monitors: Bolsonaro's Legal Crisis Deepens

Coup Plotting and Ankle Monitors: Bolsonaro's Legal Crisis Deepens

 Global
2
Britain's Strategic Drive for Critical Mineral Independence by 2035

Britain's Strategic Drive for Critical Mineral Independence by 2035

 Global
3
Tragedy in Rio: Record Police Fatalities in Anti-Drug Operation

Tragedy in Rio: Record Police Fatalities in Anti-Drug Operation

 Global
4
Cyclone Fina Roars Through Darwin: Echoes of Tracy

Cyclone Fina Roars Through Darwin: Echoes of Tracy

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital transformation expands geographic reach of global supply chains

AI deepfakes, mass chat abuse and grooming push digital gender divide into crisis

Massive food loss crisis hits East Africa as key crops spoil across value chains

Gender cues can shift AI fairness decisions, raising concerns for real-world use

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025