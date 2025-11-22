Left Menu

Trump's Ukraine Peace Proposal: A Negotiation in Progress

President Donald Trump declared that his proposal for Ukraine peace talks with Russia is not final. While Ukraine and European allies agree it could serve as a basis for discussions, they stress the need for further refinement. Trump's deadline for acceptance is by Thursday, prompting urgent international responses.

President Donald Trump has announced that his proposal to bring peace to Ukraine amid Russia's ongoing war is not his final offer, sparking international discussions.

Ukraine and Washington's European allies have expressed that while they see potential in Trump's 28-point plan as a starting point for negotiations, there's a consensus that it requires further work.

The urgency of the situation is underscored by a ticking deadline set by Trump for Thursday, pushing European and Western leaders to coordinate a response to prevent further escalation.

