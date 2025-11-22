Controversial Miami Meeting: Peace Plan Sparks International Debate

U.S. officials express mounting concern over an October meeting in Miami involving Trump administration representatives and Russian envoy Kirill Dmitriev, who is under U.S. sanctions. The discussions culminated in a 28-point plan seeking to end the conflict in Ukraine, sparking controversy and criticism due to perceived pro-Russian biases.

The meeting included notable figures such as White House envoy Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, with Dmitriev playing a key role, despite restrictions on dealings with him following Russia's 2022 Ukraine invasion. The plan's emergence has caught many officials off guard, leading to confusion and backlash from Ukrainian and U.S. officials.

Offering major concessions from Ukraine, the plan appears contrary to the Trump administration's recent hardline stance against Russia. Furthermore, its secrecy has stirred fears of bypassing traditional U.S. diplomatic processes, causing unease and skepticism, notably from the Senate Armed Services Committee, over its potential efficacy and impact.

