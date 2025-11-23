G20 Leadership Struggle: U.S. and South Africa at Odds

The White House has expressed dissatisfaction, claiming South Africa blocked a seamless transition of the G20 presidency to the United States.

According to Anna Kelly, the White House spokeswoman, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa insisted on issuing a G20 declaration addressing climate change, despite significant U.S. objections.

President Donald Trump is looking forward to restoring the G20's legitimacy during the United States' hosting year in 2026.

(With inputs from agencies.)