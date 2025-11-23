G20 Leadership Struggle: U.S. and South Africa at Odds
The White House accused South Africa of hindering a smooth transition of the G20 presidency to the U.S. South Africa's President Ramaphosa pushed for a climate change declaration against U.S. wishes, with President Trump eager to restore legitimacy during the U.S.'s host year in 2026.
The White House has expressed dissatisfaction, claiming South Africa blocked a seamless transition of the G20 presidency to the United States.
According to Anna Kelly, the White House spokeswoman, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa insisted on issuing a G20 declaration addressing climate change, despite significant U.S. objections.
President Donald Trump is looking forward to restoring the G20's legitimacy during the United States' hosting year in 2026.
