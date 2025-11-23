Left Menu

G20 Leadership Struggle: U.S. and South Africa at Odds

The White House accused South Africa of hindering a smooth transition of the G20 presidency to the U.S. South Africa's President Ramaphosa pushed for a climate change declaration against U.S. wishes, with President Trump eager to restore legitimacy during the U.S.'s host year in 2026.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 23-11-2025 04:23 IST | Created: 23-11-2025 04:23 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

The White House has expressed dissatisfaction, claiming South Africa blocked a seamless transition of the G20 presidency to the United States.

According to Anna Kelly, the White House spokeswoman, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa insisted on issuing a G20 declaration addressing climate change, despite significant U.S. objections.

President Donald Trump is looking forward to restoring the G20's legitimacy during the United States' hosting year in 2026.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

