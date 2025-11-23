High-Stakes Election in Guinea-Bissau: A Battle for Stability and Reform

Guinea-Bissau is set for pivotal elections on Sunday, as President Umaro Sissoco Embalo attempts to break a 30-year pattern by securing a second consecutive term. Embalo faces formidable opposition from Fernando Dias, who, despite being a political newcomer, has the support of the influential Revolutionary Party.

This election comes at a time of heightened political polarization. Despite the government's decision to prevent the PAIGC party from fielding candidates, analysts predict a tight race potentially leading to a runoff if no candidate secures more than 50% of the votes.

Embalo's tenure has been marked by allegations of crises and a confrontational response to opposition, while Dias promises to promote peace and keep military influence at bay. As voting approaches, 50% of citizens have registered to vote, reflecting deep societal divides. The results are expected in 48 hours post-election.

