Global Diplomacy in Action: Carney's Key Role in Ukrainian Peace Talks

Prime Minister Mark Carney is set to speak with Ukraine's President Zelenskiy regarding a U.S.-proposed peace plan. As Western leaders convene in Geneva, their united stance on the 28-point plan has been relayed to Washington, underscoring support for Ukraine's sovereignty.

Updated: 23-11-2025 13:07 IST | Created: 23-11-2025 13:07 IST
Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney is taking a pivotal role in international diplomacy as he plans to discuss a critical peace proposal with Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy. The conversation, scheduled for later today, comes amid a high-stakes meeting in Geneva involving Canadian and Western security advisers.

The leaders have collectively endorsed a 28-point peace plan put forward by the United States, which is being hailed as a foundational step towards resolving ongoing conflict. Carney emphasized the importance of Ukraine's sovereignty as a key starting point in negotiations.

While in Johannesburg for the G20 summit, Carney highlighted that national security advisers would continue discussions and provide feedback to Washington. By fostering this dialogue, Carney and his counterparts strive to maintain international unity and support for Ukraine.

(With inputs from agencies.)

