Race for Karnataka's Chief Minister: Parameshwara's Stance Amidst Leadership Speculations

Karnataka's Home Minister G Parameshwara has indicated his interest in the Chief Minister position amid rumors of a leadership change. Speculations arise about a 'power-sharing' agreement involving CM Siddaramaiah. Parameshwara emphasized that discussions on leadership change would involve top Congress leaders, including Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi.

Updated: 23-11-2025 13:54 IST | Created: 23-11-2025 13:54 IST
Parameshwara
  • Country:
  • India

Karnataka's Home Minister, G Parameshwara, has hinted at his interest in assuming the Chief Minister role should a leadership change occur within the state. This statement comes amid rising speculations about a 'Dalit CM' and leadership dynamics within the Congress party.

Parameshwara played down reports of internal confusion, asserting that the Congress high command has not yet addressed any leadership change. He emphasized the process would involve discussions with AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge and senior leader Rahul Gandhi.

Speculations have intensified about a potential leadership shift as the Congress government in Karnataka approaches the halfway point of its term. Parameshwara remarked that discussions regarding leadership and a 'Dalit CM' have been ongoing within the party as part of broader community issues.

(With inputs from agencies.)

