Tragedy Strikes CPI(M) Office: Supporter Found Dead
A CPI(M) supporter, Sivan, was found dead in the party’s election office in Palakkad, Kerala. The incident occurred early Sunday morning, and police suspect suicide. An investigation is underway, with statements from family members being collected. The body will be released postmortem.
- Country:
- India
A tragic incident unfolded in Palakkad, Kerala, as a CPI(M) supporter was discovered dead at the party's local election office on Sunday. The deceased, identified as Sivan, aged 40, was found at Padalikkad's CPI(M) office.
According to the FIR, Sivan's body was found hanging inside the temporary structure around 7:30 am. Police reported that Sivan left home early in the morning and was spotted by locals at the Padalikkad bus stop at approximately 5 am.
Authorities are treating it as a suspected suicide, although confirmation is pending. Malampuzha police have registered a case of unnatural death and commenced an investigation. Statements from Sivan's family are being collected, and the body will be released to relatives following a postmortem examination.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Suspended: Two Election Officers Negligent in Duty During Uttar Pradesh’s Revision
Bolsonaro's Detention Sparks Social Media Storm and Supporters' Rally
BJP Supporter's Actions Tarnish Local Election Campaign
German minister backs stripping of citizenship from Hamas supporters
Supporters of new political party assault policemen in Jharkhand, 4 held