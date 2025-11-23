Tragedy Strikes CPI(M) Office: Supporter Found Dead

A tragic incident unfolded in Palakkad, Kerala, as a CPI(M) supporter was discovered dead at the party's local election office on Sunday. The deceased, identified as Sivan, aged 40, was found at Padalikkad's CPI(M) office.

According to the FIR, Sivan's body was found hanging inside the temporary structure around 7:30 am. Police reported that Sivan left home early in the morning and was spotted by locals at the Padalikkad bus stop at approximately 5 am.

Authorities are treating it as a suspected suicide, although confirmation is pending. Malampuzha police have registered a case of unnatural death and commenced an investigation. Statements from Sivan's family are being collected, and the body will be released to relatives following a postmortem examination.

(With inputs from agencies.)