Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes CPI(M) Office: Supporter Found Dead

A CPI(M) supporter, Sivan, was found dead in the party’s election office in Palakkad, Kerala. The incident occurred early Sunday morning, and police suspect suicide. An investigation is underway, with statements from family members being collected. The body will be released postmortem.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kochi | Updated: 23-11-2025 13:55 IST | Created: 23-11-2025 13:55 IST
Tragedy Strikes CPI(M) Office: Supporter Found Dead
Sivan
  • Country:
  • India

A tragic incident unfolded in Palakkad, Kerala, as a CPI(M) supporter was discovered dead at the party's local election office on Sunday. The deceased, identified as Sivan, aged 40, was found at Padalikkad's CPI(M) office.

According to the FIR, Sivan's body was found hanging inside the temporary structure around 7:30 am. Police reported that Sivan left home early in the morning and was spotted by locals at the Padalikkad bus stop at approximately 5 am.

Authorities are treating it as a suspected suicide, although confirmation is pending. Malampuzha police have registered a case of unnatural death and commenced an investigation. Statements from Sivan's family are being collected, and the body will be released to relatives following a postmortem examination.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Delhi's New Momentum: Gupta Rallies for BJP in Civic Bypolls

Delhi's New Momentum: Gupta Rallies for BJP in Civic Bypolls

 India
2
Cyclone Alert: Odisha on High Alert

Cyclone Alert: Odisha on High Alert

 India
3
Optimistic Economic Outlook Despite Shutdown Setback, Says Bessent

Optimistic Economic Outlook Despite Shutdown Setback, Says Bessent

 Global
4
Renewed Tensions: Israel Strikes Beirut Amid Ceasefire Unrest

Renewed Tensions: Israel Strikes Beirut Amid Ceasefire Unrest

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital transformation expands geographic reach of global supply chains

AI deepfakes, mass chat abuse and grooming push digital gender divide into crisis

Massive food loss crisis hits East Africa as key crops spoil across value chains

Gender cues can shift AI fairness decisions, raising concerns for real-world use

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025