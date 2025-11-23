Lula Hails Success of G20 and COP30 Summits
Brazil's President Lula celebrates the successful G20 and COP30 summits, asserting multilateralism's continued relevance. Speaking in Johannesburg, he emphasized the need for actionable steps following the G20 decisions. The events demonstrate a commitment to collaborative global efforts in addressing major international concerns.
In a statement following the conclusion of the Group of 20 summit in South Africa, Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva declared the meetings a triumph for multilateralism. Speaking in Johannesburg on Sunday, Lula praised the collaboration and success of both the G20 and COP30 climate summits.
Lula expressed his satisfaction with the events, noting, 'I am very happy with the success of both events,' emphasizing that the decisions made during the G20 summit now needed to be transformed into tangible actions.
The optimistic remarks from President Lula underline a commitment to international cooperation and the importance of putting agreed-upon measures into practice to address global challenges effectively.
