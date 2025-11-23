Left Menu

Illegal Protest Sparks Constitutional Crisis Concerns in Himachal Pradesh

Himachal Pradesh witnessed political unrest as Congress leaders held a protest at Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla's residence, deemed illegal by BJP state president Rajiv Bindal. The protest involved burning Prime Minister Narendra Modi's effigy, raising concerns over constitutional norms. The incident has escalated tensions between the state government and the election commission.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 23-11-2025 18:25 IST | Created: 23-11-2025 18:25 IST
A political storm brewed in Himachal Pradesh as Congress leaders staged a protest deemed 'illegal' at the residence of Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla last Thursday, according to state BJP president Rajiv Bindal.

The protest, which included burning an effigy of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has been criticized for violating constitutional norms. Bindal expressed concerns over the Congress party's willingness to challenge constitutional systems.

This incident has deepened the political rift, sparking debate on a potential constitutional crisis in the region, amid ongoing tensions between the state government and election commission over local elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)

