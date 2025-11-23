Illegal Protest Sparks Constitutional Crisis Concerns in Himachal Pradesh

A political storm brewed in Himachal Pradesh as Congress leaders staged a protest deemed 'illegal' at the residence of Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla last Thursday, according to state BJP president Rajiv Bindal.

The protest, which included burning an effigy of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has been criticized for violating constitutional norms. Bindal expressed concerns over the Congress party's willingness to challenge constitutional systems.

This incident has deepened the political rift, sparking debate on a potential constitutional crisis in the region, amid ongoing tensions between the state government and election commission over local elections.

