Merz Questions U.S. Peace Plan Ahead of Deadline

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz expressed skepticism about finding an agreeable solution for Ukraine based on the U.S. 28-point plan by President Trump's deadline. During the G20 summit, he described the current differences as substantial. Ukrainian, U.S., and European officials met in Geneva to discuss the draft plan.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Berlin | Updated: 23-11-2025 18:47 IST | Created: 23-11-2025 18:47 IST
Friedrich Merz
  • Country:
  • Germany

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz expressed doubts on Sunday about achieving a resolution satisfactory to Ukraine using the United States' proposed 28-point plan by the deadline set by President Donald Trump. Merz, speaking at the G20 summit in Johannesburg, noted that while reaching an agreement by Thursday was part of Trump's plan, substantial differences persist.

"It's not completely impossible," Merz said, "but given the current state of the negotiations, I'm skeptical about a successful outcome." His comments marked a clear caution ahead of the deadline, suggesting more work is needed to bridge the existing gaps.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian, U.S., and European diplomats convened in Geneva to evaluate the U.S. draft plan, aiming for a resolution to end the ongoing conflict in Ukraine. With time running short, the meeting underscored the urgency of the peace talks and the challenges that lie ahead.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

