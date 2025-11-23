Left Menu

Modi Strengthens Ties at G20: Key Bilateral Meetings with Global Leaders

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met with leaders from Jamaica, the Netherlands, and the IMF at the G20 Summit in Johannesburg. Discussions with Jamaica's PM focused on historical ties, while talks with the Netherlands' PM covered water, innovation, and energy cooperation. Modi also engaged with IMF's Kristalina Georgieva.

  • South Africa

At the G20 Summit in Johannesburg, Prime Minister Narendra Modi engaged in significant discussions with global leaders, including Jamaican Prime Minister Andrew Holness, Netherlands' Prime Minister Dick Schoof, and IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva.

Modi emphasized the historical friendship and cultural connections between India and Jamaica after his meeting with Holness, while proposing a future of fruitful collaboration for their nations. His interaction with Schoof highlighted burgeoning partnerships in water resources, technology, and energy, aiming to boost trade and investment while addressing critical global challenges.

The Prime Minister's meeting with IMF's Georgieva showcased India's commitment to international cooperation and economic leadership, as he navigates through the high-stakes environment of the G20 Leaders' Summit.

(With inputs from agencies.)

