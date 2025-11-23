Chancellor Merz Skeptical of US Plan for Ukraine Solution
German Chancellor Friedrich Merz expressed skepticism about reaching an agreement for Ukraine using the US 28-point plan by the deadline set by President Trump. Merz proposed an alternative approach at the G20 summit in Johannesburg, aiming for at least one point of agreement to gain broader approval.
Friedrich Merz, the German Chancellor, expressed doubts on Sunday about achieving a resolution for Ukraine through the 28-point plan proposed by the United States before President Donald Trump's deadline.
Despite participating in the G20 summit in Johannesburg, Merz emphasized the difficulty in reaching such an outcome by Thursday, citing notable disparities. European, Ukrainian, and U.S. officials attended discussions in Geneva regarding the plan.
Merz has put forward his own initiative, under deliberation in Geneva, to secure at least one point of agreement by Thursday. He aims to obtain consensus from Russia, Europe, and the U.S. on his alternative proposal.
(With inputs from agencies.)
