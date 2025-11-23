U.S. Pressure on Ukraine over Russia Peace Plan Intensifies

The U.S. Treasury Secretary, Scott Bessent, expressed optimism regarding the advancement of the peace process between Russia and Ukraine. However, he clarified that discussions with President Donald Trump about a Thanksgiving deadline for Ukraine's agreement to a U.S.-led peace plan had not taken place.

President Trump stated on Friday his expectation that Ukrainian President Zelenskiy will sign the agreement by Thursday's Thanksgiving holiday. This stipulation comes amidst warnings that the U.S. might reconsider military support if Ukraine does not comply, according to reports by Reuters.

"Ultimately, the decision rests with the Ukrainians," Bessent remarked during an interview on NBC's "Meet the Press." The statements indicate escalating U.S. pressure on Ukraine to align with its strategic interests concerning Russia.

(With inputs from agencies.)