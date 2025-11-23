Left Menu

U.S. Pressure on Ukraine over Russia Peace Plan Intensifies

U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent expects progress in the Russia-Ukraine peace process, although he hasn't discussed the Thanksgiving deadline imposed by President Trump for Ukraine to agree to a U.S. peace plan. Trump anticipates Ukraine's compliance by Thursday, warning of potential military aid reduction.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 23-11-2025 20:11 IST | Created: 23-11-2025 20:11 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

The U.S. Treasury Secretary, Scott Bessent, expressed optimism regarding the advancement of the peace process between Russia and Ukraine. However, he clarified that discussions with President Donald Trump about a Thanksgiving deadline for Ukraine's agreement to a U.S.-led peace plan had not taken place.

President Trump stated on Friday his expectation that Ukrainian President Zelenskiy will sign the agreement by Thursday's Thanksgiving holiday. This stipulation comes amidst warnings that the U.S. might reconsider military support if Ukraine does not comply, according to reports by Reuters.

"Ultimately, the decision rests with the Ukrainians," Bessent remarked during an interview on NBC's "Meet the Press." The statements indicate escalating U.S. pressure on Ukraine to align with its strategic interests concerning Russia.

(With inputs from agencies.)

